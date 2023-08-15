Left Menu

Blasts heard in Ukraine's western region of Lviv - officials

"Explosions again in Lviv," Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app. It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were air defence systems engaged in repelling an attack or ground targets being hit. The Lviv region's governor, Maxim Kozitsky, urging people to seek shelter, said on the Telegram earlier that Russia-launched missiles was heading towards the region.

