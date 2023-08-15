Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in raid on West Bank refugee camp, says medical source
Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in a raid on Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, a medical source told Reuters.
