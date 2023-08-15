Taiwan defence ministry: no large scale Chinese military activities near Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it has not seen large scale drills or actions by the Chinese military near the island after China condemned a brief U.S. visit by Taiwan Vice President William Lai.

Sun Li-fang, defence ministry spokesperson, made the comment when asked about Chinese military activities at a press conference, adding that the ministry will not let down its guard and is capable of tracking Chinese activities near the island. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)