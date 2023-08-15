National flag hoisted at RSS headquarters in Nagpur to celebrate Independence Day
RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya and senior pracharak Rambhau Bondale on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters here to celebrate the country's 77th Independence Day.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event, held amid tight security at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city.
The RSS has organised a programme at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area on the occasion of the Independence Day. The swayamsevaks will also carry out 'pathsanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city at 5 pm. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Bengaluru, where hoisted the national flag during a programme in the morning.
