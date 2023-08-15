Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar Force killed in gunfight with Maoists
Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.
The incident took place in Tonto area late on Monday night.
''The two jawans, identified as Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, were killed in a Maoist ambush,'' West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.
Further details are awaited, he said.
The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area. A combing operation was underway in the area.
