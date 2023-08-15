Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Shinde felicitates Thane Disaster Response Force personnel, lauds their work in Irshalwadi landslide

The CM referred to the work done by them in Irshalwadi, which witnessed a massive landslide last month.Shiv Sena spokesman and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske and MLA Pratap Sarnaik were present at the event.In another function, Shiv Sena UBT MP from Thane Rajan Vichare hoisted the tricolour at the party branch office here.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel on the occasion of the Independence Day on Tuesday and lauded their work after a landslide at Irshalwadi in neighbouring Raigad district last month.

Shinde hoisted the national flag at the Shiv Sena's Thane city office at midnight.

After the flag hoisting, he felicitated the TDRF jawans at a brief function.

He lauded the work done by Thane's fire services, TDRF and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) teams during emergencies and asked them to continue the good work. The CM referred to the work done by them in Irshalwadi, which witnessed a massive landslide last month.

Shiv Sena spokesman and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske and MLA Pratap Sarnaik were present at the event.

In another function, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Thane Rajan Vichare hoisted the tricolour at the party branch office here. A number of Sena (UBT) members were present during the function.

