Huge fire at Tehran’s grand bazaar in Iran causes no casualties -Tasnim

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-08-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 09:51 IST
Huge fire at Tehran’s grand bazaar in Iran causes no casualties -Tasnim
A large fire broke out at the grand bazaar in Iran's capital of Tehran, though it did not cause any casualties, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

Firefighters have managed to control the massive fire without any injuries, Tasnim reported.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

