Huge fire at Tehran’s grand bazaar in Iran causes no casualties -Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-08-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 09:51 IST
A large fire broke out at the grand bazaar in Iran's capital of Tehran, though it did not cause any casualties, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.
Firefighters have managed to control the massive fire without any injuries, Tasnim reported.
