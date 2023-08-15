Huge fire at Tehran’s grand bazaar in Iran causes no casualties -Tasnim
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 10:03 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
A large fire broke out at the grand bazaar in Iran's capital of Tehran, though it did not cause any casualties, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.
"A fire broke out in Ahangaran's Bazaar in Tehran's Grand Bazaar and about 30 warehouses and shops were caught in flames," the spokesperson of Tehran's fire department said. Firefighters have managed to control the massive fire without any injuries but many financial losses are expected, Tasnim reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dispute over Persian Gulf gas field poses early challenge to Saudi-Iranian rapprochement
Iran says Saudi Arabia-Israel rapprochement would harm regional peace
India’s G20 presidency underscores tectonic shift in perception about women's contribution to nation and societies: Smriti Irani
J-K: Tiranga shikara rally organised at Dal Lake
Policybazaar for Business Onboards Insurance Industry Veteran Ajit Kumar to its Advisory Board