Russia's rouble firms early on Tuesday after tumbling previous day
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 10:10 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian rouble firmed in early trading on Tuesday, after weakening beyond 100 against the U.S. dollar in the previous session for the first time in almost 17 months.
At 0526 GMT, the rouble was trading at 97.20 against the dollar and firmed 1% against the euro to trade at 105.98 versus the euro. It firmed 0.5% against the yuan to trade at 13.23.
Russia's central bank has blamed the rouble's weakening on falling export revenues and recovering imports. A Kremlin aide on Monday said loose monetary policy was to blame.
