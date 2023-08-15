Won't allow communal hatred to surface in Goa: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said some anti-social elements were trying to create communal hatred, but such things will not be allowed in the coastal state. Addressing a state-level function in Panaji to celebrate the Independence Day, Sawant appealed to all communities to remain united, as they have done in the past, and foil any attempt to create communal divide in Goa.

He said some anti-social elements want to create communal hatred in the state. “These elements want to create problems by raising issues which are related to other states,” the CM said without elaborating.

“We will not allow communal hatred to surface in the state. People of all religions have been staying together in harmony in Goa since 1961. We will continue doing the same,” he said.

Sawant appealed to the people to take a pledge to ensure communal harmony is not disturbed due to the anti-social elements.

Earlier, the chief minister hoisted the national flag and received a guard of honour from the state police force.

In his speech, Sawant said Goa has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with prominent industries including the Tata group for skill development of students from the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). As part of an MoU with the Tata group, five ITIs would be upgraded in days to come, he said.

Sawant said the recently introduced apprenticeship scheme has provided opportunities to youth to work in the government and private sectors. Once the work culture is developed in these youth, private companies may continue retaining them, addressing the problem of unemployment, he said.

The CM also said the Goa government has regularised the services of Home Guards in the police force. “We have given relaxation (in age rule) to 65 Home Guards and recruited them in the police force,” he added.

The chief minister further said initiatives like the Goa Industrial Policy 2023, Information Technology Policy, Start Up policy and Tourism Policy will attract green industries to the state. The commencement of operations at the Mopa international airport will further help hospitality industries to invest in Goa, he said.

Sawant said his government has also passed the Goa Restriction on Agriculture Land Transfer Bill, which aims to save agricultural land in the coastal state.

The Goa Public Records Bill 2023 has also been passed, which will help all the government departments to maintain their records, he said.

Besides, the Goa Ancient Historical Records Bill will help researchers and historians to get access to Goa-related records lying in the country and abroad, he added.

