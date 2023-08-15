CM Gehlot says 53 dams to be connected with East Rajasthan Canal Project
- Country:
- India
The historic Ramgarh Dam here will be filled with water of the Isarda Dam under the East Rajasthan Canal project, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.
Gehlot, who unfurled the national flag at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here, also said that 53 dams of Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur and Alwar districts will be connected with the project to provide water. Giving special medals to all policemen on completion of 75 years of formation of Rajasthan Police was also one of the announcements made by Gehlot.
After unfurling the national flag, the chief minister paid homage to freedom fighters by offering a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gajendra Shekhawat defamation case: Sessions Court refuses to stay proceedings against Ashok Gehlot, allows him to appear virtually
Delhi court refuses to stay proceedings in defamation complaint against Raj CM Ashok Gehlot, allows him to appear through VC
I sometimes think of leaving but the post of chief minister is not leaving me: Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot questions Haryana CM's offer to help arrest Monu Manesar
Modi's mention of Rajasthan on law & order defamatory: Ashok Gehlot