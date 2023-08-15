Left Menu

India attained independence to enlighten world: Mohan Bhagwat

Surya Aradhana worshipping sun is a meaningful event on the occasion of Independence Day. Bharat attained independence to enlighten the world, he said.Describing the national flag, he said saffron on top of the flag symbolises sacrifice to lead the life in the direction of Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya Lead me from darkness to light.White symbolises working with purity and without selfishness and Green characterises Sri Lakshmi wealth to help attaining the abundance in intellectual, spiritual, exalted and selfless strength.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 11:59 IST
India attained independence to enlighten world: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said India attained independence to enlighten the world.

Addressing people after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day organised by Samartha Bharat at Vasavi Convention Hall in Basavanagudi, Bhagwat emphasised upon understanding the national flag.

“We worship the sun, hence we are called Bharat, in which Bha signifies Light. Surya Aradhana (worshipping sun) is a meaningful event on the occasion of Independence Day. Bharat attained independence to enlighten the world,” he said.

Describing the national flag, he said saffron on top of the flag symbolises sacrifice to lead the life in the direction of Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya (Lead me from darkness to light).

White symbolises working with purity and without selfishness and Green characterises Sri Lakshmi (wealth) to help attaining the abundance in intellectual, spiritual, exalted and selfless strength. “In order to enlighten the world, Bharat needs to be capable. In case we are not, it will be because of the trouble created by breaking forces which are active. But we need to be alert, cautious and work on the basis of message given by the national flag and bring the nation together such that breaking forces are not successful,” Bhagwat added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023