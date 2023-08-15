India attained independence to enlighten world: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said India attained independence to enlighten the world.
Addressing people after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day organised by Samartha Bharat at Vasavi Convention Hall in Basavanagudi, Bhagwat emphasised upon understanding the national flag.
“We worship the sun, hence we are called Bharat, in which Bha signifies Light. Surya Aradhana (worshipping sun) is a meaningful event on the occasion of Independence Day. Bharat attained independence to enlighten the world,” he said.
Describing the national flag, he said saffron on top of the flag symbolises sacrifice to lead the life in the direction of Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya (Lead me from darkness to light).
White symbolises working with purity and without selfishness and Green characterises Sri Lakshmi (wealth) to help attaining the abundance in intellectual, spiritual, exalted and selfless strength. “In order to enlighten the world, Bharat needs to be capable. In case we are not, it will be because of the trouble created by breaking forces which are active. But we need to be alert, cautious and work on the basis of message given by the national flag and bring the nation together such that breaking forces are not successful,” Bhagwat added.
