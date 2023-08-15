Left Menu

Ex-cop among 4 held for extorting Rs 4 lakh from man in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Vikram 48, a resident of Delhi, Rakesh Kumar 48, Surender 45 and Pardeep Kumar Nandal 39, from Haryana, they said. On August 9, information was received regarding the accused persons and four people were apprehended from Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said, adding that the extorted money was recovered from their possession.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 12:33 IST
Ex-cop among 4 held for extorting Rs 4 lakh from man in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men, including a former Delhi Police personnel, were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 4 lakh from a person at Baba Haridas Nagar in the southwestern part of the city, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Vikram (48), a resident of Delhi, Rakesh Kumar (48), Surender (45) and Pardeep Kumar Nandal (39), from Haryana, they said. Complainant Joginder alleged that on August 1, he, along with his friend Surender, came to Najafgarh for some work. Meanwhile, Vikram came there and slapped them. He also took the victim’s purse and motorcycle key, a senior police officer said. He threatened to put the duo behind bars and asked them to leave the area. Sometime later, Vikram along with three to four people, posing as policemen, came in a car and forced them inside the vehicle, the officer said. The accused people threatened them by booking them in a fake narcotics case and demanded Rs 20 lakh. Joginder arranged Rs 4 lakh and handed it over to the accused, the officer said. During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and route followed by the extortionists. On August 9, information was received regarding the accused persons and four people were apprehended from Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, adding that the extorted money was recovered from their possession. Vikram disclosed that he is ex-serviceman of Army and Delhi Police. He was absent for two years during his service in the police, following which he was dismissed by the department, the DPC said. Thereafter, he started some finance-related work in Paschim Vihar with his friends Pardeep and Lamboo, police said. He disclosed that it was decided that Surender will bring Joginder to Najafgarh and will intoxicate him so that Vikram can continue with their plan of extorting money from the victim, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023