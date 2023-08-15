Ex-cop among 4 held for extorting Rs 4 lakh from man in Delhi

Four men, including a former Delhi Police personnel, were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 4 lakh from a person at Baba Haridas Nagar in the southwestern part of the city, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Vikram (48), a resident of Delhi, Rakesh Kumar (48), Surender (45) and Pardeep Kumar Nandal (39), from Haryana, they said. Complainant Joginder alleged that on August 1, he, along with his friend Surender, came to Najafgarh for some work. Meanwhile, Vikram came there and slapped them. He also took the victim’s purse and motorcycle key, a senior police officer said. He threatened to put the duo behind bars and asked them to leave the area. Sometime later, Vikram along with three to four people, posing as policemen, came in a car and forced them inside the vehicle, the officer said. The accused people threatened them by booking them in a fake narcotics case and demanded Rs 20 lakh. Joginder arranged Rs 4 lakh and handed it over to the accused, the officer said. During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and route followed by the extortionists. On August 9, information was received regarding the accused persons and four people were apprehended from Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, adding that the extorted money was recovered from their possession. Vikram disclosed that he is ex-serviceman of Army and Delhi Police. He was absent for two years during his service in the police, following which he was dismissed by the department, the DPC said. Thereafter, he started some finance-related work in Paschim Vihar with his friends Pardeep and Lamboo, police said. He disclosed that it was decided that Surender will bring Joginder to Najafgarh and will intoxicate him so that Vikram can continue with their plan of extorting money from the victim, the DCP said.

