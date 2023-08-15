Left Menu

Kerala Women's Commission to host regional consultation meet of southern states, UTs

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 12:46 IST
The Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) would be hosting here on Wednesday a regional consultation meet of southern states and union territories organised by the National Commission for Women.

The meet will include representatives from women's commissions, women and child departments, social justice departments, NGOs and academicians among others from the five southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as the two UTs of Lakshadweep and Puducherry, a KWC statement said.

The one day consultation meet will focus on NGOs on Swadhar Grehs, centres under Ujjwala Scheme and one stop centres, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

