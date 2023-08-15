China lodges complaint over Kishida's ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine
China has made stern representations to Japan over Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sending a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. The shrine is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of former Japanese military aggression.
