China lodges complaint over Kishida's ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine

China has made stern representations to Japan over Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sending a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. The shrine is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of former Japanese military aggression.

