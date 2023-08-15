Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, no casualty

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday, officials said. According to the officials, they received a call regarding the incident at 10.25 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out on the second floor of a furniture godown at Nawab Gali, Timber Market in Kirti Nagar, they said.

The blaze was doused by 11 am. No casualty was reported, they added.

