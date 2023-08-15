Left Menu

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid - medical sources

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a teenager, during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off clashes with gunmen, medical officials and residents said. In a statement, the army said troops came under fire during an operation at Aqbat Jabr camp to detain suspected Palestinian militants, and fired back.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:06 IST
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid - medical sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a teenager, during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off clashes with gunmen, medical officials and residents said.

In a statement, the army said troops came under fire during an operation at Aqbat Jabr camp to detain suspected Palestinian militants, and fired back. Residents also told Reuters there were armed clashes but there was no immediate corroboration that the two fatalities - aged 16 and 25, according to the Palestinian health ministry - had taken part.

The raid lasted for less than an hour, the residents added. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the killings, accusing Israel of undermining a meeting of the Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian leaderships on Monday to discuss prospects of reviving peace talks stalled for almost a decade.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages. Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians hope will form the core of a future independent state, in a 1967 war.

Israel has since settled the territory, while the Palestinians are split between a Western-backed administration and armed Hamas Islamists who reject coexistence with Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023