Insured losses from Maui wildfires at least $1 bln - Moody's
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:15 IST
Moody's Investors’ Service said on Tuesday that estimated insured losses from wildfires on Maui in Hawaii will be at least $1 billion. More than 2,000 structures were damaged or destroyed and more than 2,700 structures exposed, Moody's said in a report, citing estimates from The Pacific Disaster Center and FEMA.
With the average single-family home valued at $1.5 million, the estimated losses would primarily affect property and casualty insurers "with significant homeowners and commercial property market share".
