Germany to retire two government planes after Baerbock stranded in Abu Dhabi

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:18 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will decommission two old Airbus 340 government planes as soon as possible after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was stranded with one in Abu Dhabi, a spokesperson of the country's air force said on Tuesday.

As a result of the incident, the planes will be taken out of service in the coming weeks, bringing forward their planned decommissioning from September 2023 and the end of 2024 respectively, the spokesperson added.

Baerbock cancelled her planned week-long trip to the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday due to repeated mechanical issues with the aircraft.

