Assam to create sub-districts in all assembly constituencies: Himanta

The Assam government will create 'Upa-Jila' (sub-districts) in every assembly constituency for public convenience, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day here, Sarma also said that the government will take a decision regarding the districts abolished just prior to the start of the delimitation exercise.

''We have accepted the delimitation as reality. To take the constituency reorganisation to a logical conclusion, many things are to be done in the near future,'' he added.

The state government will start a series of administrative reforms within the next one month, the chief minister said.

''We will form one 'Upa-Jila' (sub-district) in every constituency with all the infrastructure. An Additional Deputy Commissioner will head it. This will be done for public convenience and there will be hardly any need to visit the district headquarters,'' he added.

Sarma hoped that this administrative reform will end many problems, including agitations for new sub-divisions and districts.

''Regarding the districts that were eliminated before the delimitation, a decision will be taken in the next two months,'' he added.

On December 31, 2022, the Assam Cabinet had decided to merge four districts with their parents from where they were carved out and made separate districts. Biswanath with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Tamulpur with Baksa and Bajali with Barpeta were merged.

The decisions to merge the districts were taken just a day before the Election Commission had imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam from January 1, 2023 as the poll panel would undertake the delimitation exercise in the state.

On August 11, the Election Commission published its final report on the delimitation in Assam by retaining the number of Assembly seats at 126 and the Lok Sabha constituencies at 14. The state has seven Rajya Sabha seats.

However, the poll panel revised the nomenclature of one Parliamentary and 19 Assembly constituencies.

The Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes have been increased to nine from eight and for Scheduled Tribes to 19 from 16. For Lok Sabha constituencies, two have been proposed under the ST category and one for the SC community.

At the central celebration held at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara in the state capital, the chief minister announced that the government will soon start the process to hire 22,000 people in various departments.

He also said that the service of all TET-passed teachers will be regularised soon and availability of faculty members in schools located in difficult and distant locations will be ensured.

Referring to an expert committee's recent report on the state's competence to frame laws on polygamy, Sarma said a ''strict act'' will be brought soon to end the marital practice in Assam.

Talking about corruption, he said that a total of 127 government employees have been arrested so far for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.

''The process to terminate them from services is on now. By the end of our government's term, we will try to eliminate corruption from Assam,'' Sarma asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)