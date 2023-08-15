Left Menu

An Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank kills 2 Palestinians, health officials say

The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israels government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 15-08-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said.

Israel has been carrying out near-nightly raids in the West Bank since last year in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks, what has fuelled tensions in the region and sent the death toll soaring. The violence comes amid a spike in attacks on Palestinians by radical Jewish settlers, continued settlement expansion and as Israel is led by a government composed of ultranationalist settlement supporters.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed as Qusay al-Walaji, 16, and Mohammed Nujoom, 25, adding that the raid took place in the Jericho area, which has seen heavy fighting over the last 16 months. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades, with more than 170 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

At least 27 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.

Israel says the raids are essential to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel's government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

