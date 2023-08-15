Left Menu

PM Modi calls for balanced development of regional aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to address regional aspirations, and said if any part of Bharat Mata remains underdeveloped, the country will remain weak.Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, he said, India is a diverse nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 14:15 IST
PM Modi calls for balanced development of regional aspirations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to address regional aspirations, and said if any part of Bharat Mata remains underdeveloped, the country will remain weak.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, he said, ''India is a diverse nation. We have been victims of imbalanced development, some parts of the country have been victims of differential treatment...'' ''We have to focus on balanced development of regional aspirations. If any part of Bharat Mata remains underdeveloped, we will remain weak...'' he said. ''And that is why we need to address regional aspirations and we want to move forward in the direction of all-round development of the society, all-round development of every region, and ensure all regions get an opportunity to blossom in their own strength,'' the prime minister said. He added that India is the ''mother of democracy'' and a ''model of diversity''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023