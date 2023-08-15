PM Modi calls for balanced development of regional aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to address regional aspirations, and said if any part of Bharat Mata remains underdeveloped, the country will remain weak.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, he said, ''India is a diverse nation. We have been victims of imbalanced development, some parts of the country have been victims of differential treatment...'' ''We have to focus on balanced development of regional aspirations. If any part of Bharat Mata remains underdeveloped, we will remain weak...'' he said. ''And that is why we need to address regional aspirations and we want to move forward in the direction of all-round development of the society, all-round development of every region, and ensure all regions get an opportunity to blossom in their own strength,'' the prime minister said. He added that India is the ''mother of democracy'' and a ''model of diversity''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)