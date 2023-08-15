Yeh Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai, aur na hi haarta hai: PM invokes Indian ethos on I-Day

Highlighting India's ethos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country does not stop, tire, falter or lose because this is the ''new India'' which is self-confident and determined to make its commitments meaningful. ''This is a government that works and surpasses set goals,'' he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day. Modi noted that this is the new India, a self-confident India, an India filled with determination to make its commitments meaningful. ''Yeh Bharat na rukta hai, yeh Bharat na thakta hai, yeh Bharat na haanfta hai, aur na hi yeh Bharat haarta hai (India does not stop, India does not tire, India does not falter, and India does not lose),'' he said. The prime minister also recited a poem on the government led by him and its governance.

''Chalta chalata kaalchakra, Amritkaal ka bhaalchakra, Sabke sapne, apne sapne, Panpe sapne saare, dheer chale, veer chale, chale yuva humaare, Neeti sahi reeti nayi, gati sahi raah nayi, Chuno chunauti seena taan, jag mein badhao desh ka naam,'' Modi recited. PTI UZM The task of vaccinating 200 million people. When the world asks us, they hear ''200 million,'' their eyes widen in astonishment, such a massive undertaking. This accomplishment has been achieved by the workers of our Anganwadi centers, our ASHA workers, our health workers. This is the capability of my country. We have rolled out 5G, and my country is the fastest in the world to roll out 5G at such a rapid pace. We have reached over 700 districts. And now, we are also preparing for 6G. We have established a Task Force. We are ahead of target in renewable energy. We have achieved the 2030 target for renewable energy that we set, even before the year 2021-2022. We had mentioned blending 20 percent ethanol, and we fulfilled that target five years ahead of schedule. We had talked about achieving $500 billion in exports, and we have surpassed that with more than $500 billion. We decided, after 25 years of discussions in our country, that a new Parliament building should be constructed. There was no such session of Parliament before, but Modi has made a new Parliament building ahead of time, my dear brothers and sisters. This is a government that works, a government that surpasses set goals. This is the new India, a self-confident India, a India filled with determination to make its commitments meaningful. And that is why India doesn't stop, India doesn't tire, India doesn't falter, and India doesn't lose. Therefore, to my dear family members, with economic strength, our social strength has gained new power, our borders are more secure than before, and to my soldiers stationed at the border, my soldiers who guard the country's borders and the uniformed forces responsible for internal security of my country, on this sacred occasion of Independence, I extend my heartiest congratulations to them all and carry forward my message. To have command of the army, to keep our army young, ready for battle, battle-worthy, that's why continuous reform is happening in our army today.

