Policeman injured as history-sheeter opens fire to evade arrest in Gwalior

Following a tip-off, constables Kapil and Vakeel were sent to nab history-sheeter Pavan Jatav, who had been absconding, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.When the policemen tried to nab Jatav, he fire at them with a gun.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 15-08-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A constable was injured when an absconding history-sheeter opened fire at two policemen when they tried to catch him in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in Hastinapur police station limits, he said. Following a tip-off, constables Kapil and Vakeel were sent to nab history-sheeter Pavan Jatav, who had been absconding, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

When the policemen tried to nab Jatav, he fire at them with a gun. Constable Kapil received bullet injury in his stomach, he said. Even after being injured, Kapil and the other constable continued to hold the criminal and in the meantime a police team reached the spot, the official said. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition is stable, he said.

Chandel said several criminal cases had been registered against Jatav in different police station limits of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

