Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain, BBC reports

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 15:20 IST
Three suspected spies for Russia in Britain have been arrested and charged in a major national security investigation, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The defendants are Bulgarian nationals alleged to be working for Russian security services, the BBC said. They were held in February under the Official Secrets Act by counter-terrorism detectives at London's Metropolitan Police, which has a policing responsibility for espionage, the report added.

The Metropolitan Police had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

