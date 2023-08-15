Niger coup is setback for Sahel development - German minister

The coup in Niger is "a setback that aggravates the complex development challenges in the country and in the Sahel further," German development minister Svenja Schulze said on Tuesday during a visit to West Africa.

"We call for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum and for the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger," Schulze said in a statement on behalf of the Sahel Alliance.

