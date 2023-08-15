Left Menu

Niger coup is setback for Sahel development - German minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 15:25 IST
Niger coup is setback for Sahel development - German minister
Svenja Schulze Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The coup in Niger is "a setback that aggravates the complex development challenges in the country and in the Sahel further," German development minister Svenja Schulze said on Tuesday during a visit to West Africa.

"We call for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum and for the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger," Schulze said in a statement on behalf of the Sahel Alliance. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023