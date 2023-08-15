Left Menu

Independence Day celebrated with fanfare in Indore; actor Sunny Deol attends event in Mhow cantonment

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 15:34 IST
BJP Lok Sabha member and Bollywood actor Sunny Deo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A number of patriotic programmes were held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. At the main Independence Day function held in the city, state Water Resources Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat hoisted the national flag and took salute at the ceremonial parade.

At the Central School of Weapons and Tactics of the Border Security Force, its acting Inspector General Bhaskar Singh Rawat hoisted the tricolour.

BJP Lok Sabha member and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol reached the Infantry Research Centre and Museum in Mhow cantonment, about 25 km from Indore, and took part in the Independence Day celebration.

Deol along with an Army officer hoisted a huge tricolour by pressing the remote button in the centre premises. Later, the 65-year-old actor also visited the museum.

Deol represents Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency in the Lok Sabha. His latest film ''Gadar 2'' released in cinema halls on August 11.

