At least 12 dead in Dominican Republic after explosion near capital - CNN

The death toll after an explosion near the Dominican Republic capital on Monday has risen to at least 12, CNN said in a news report, citing the Dominican Red Cross.
Initial victims included a four-month-old baby and two adults, the national health service said in a statement on Monday.
Another 65 people were injured and some 55 people are missing after the explosion at a business in San Cristobal, west of the country's capital Santo Domingo, the CNN report said.
