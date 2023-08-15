Missile hits SKF factory in Ukraine, killing three

Swedish bearings maker SKF said on Tuesday its factory in Lutsk, Ukraine was hit by a missile late on Monday, killing three employees.

The world's biggest maker of industrial bearings has around 1,100 employees in Ukraine, of which the majority at its Lutsk factory, according to the company's latest earnings report. "Last night there was an attack on the city of Lutsk in Ukraine and our factory has been hit in that attack," spokesperson Carl Bjernstam said.

"We are very sad to confirm that three of our colleagues have been killed," he said.

