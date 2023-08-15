Left Menu

UK police charge three with identity documents offences

Updated: 15-08-2023 16:18 IST
British police have charged three people with identity document offences, they said in a statement on Tuesday in response to a BBC report about suspected Russian spies.

Police said five people were arrested in February on suspicion of an offence under the Official Secrets Act before being released on bail. Three of those were then charged with possession of false identity documents with improper intention, police said.

The Official Secrets Act investigation is ongoing and being led by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

