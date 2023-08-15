Left Menu

Russia says 2 bombers performed planned flight over neutral Sea of Japan waters -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:23 IST
Russia says 2 bombers performed planned flight over neutral Sea of Japan waters -RIA
Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said two Russian strategic bombers carried out planned flights over neutral waters above the Sea of Japan, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia regularly flies its Tu-160 and Tu-95МS long-range bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear cruise missiles, over international waters.

