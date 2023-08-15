Russia says 2 bombers performed planned flight over neutral Sea of Japan waters -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said two Russian strategic bombers carried out planned flights over neutral waters above the Sea of Japan, the RIA news agency reported.
Russia regularly flies its Tu-160 and Tu-95МS long-range bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear cruise missiles, over international waters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- defence ministry on Tuesday
- Russian
Advertisement