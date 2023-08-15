Missile hits Swedish SKF factory in Ukraine, killing three

Swedish bearings maker SKF said on Tuesday its factory in Lutsk, Ukraine was hit by a missile overnight, killing three employees.

Ukrainian officials said Russian air strikes had hit two western regions of Ukraine and other areas on Tuesday, killing three people and wounding more than a dozen. "Last night there was an attack on the city of Lutsk in Ukraine and our factory has been hit in that attack," SKF's spokesperson Carl Bjernstam said.

"We are very sad to confirm that three of our colleagues have been killed," he added. Bjernstam said the company would look at the consequences of the attack and damage to the factory, but added that its primary focus was on its employees and their safety.

The world's biggest maker of industrial bearings has around 1,100 employees in Ukraine, the majority of whom work at its Lutsk factory, according to the company's latest earnings report. The report also stated the factory in Lutsk accounted for around 0.5% of SKF's total production volumes in 2022.

