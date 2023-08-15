Left Menu

Sweden prepares $314 mln military support package for Ukraine

Sweden plans a new military support package to Ukraine worth 3.4 billion crowns ($313.5 million), consisting mainly of ammunition and spare parts to previously delivered weapon systems, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Tuesday. "We have to prepare ourselves for the fact this could be a long-lasting war and we also have a long-term perspective so that we can support those platforms that we are sending to Ukraine in a lasting manner," Jonson told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:33 IST
Pal Jonson Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sweden plans a new military support package to Ukraine worth 3.4 billion crowns ($313.5 million), consisting mainly of ammunition and spare parts to previously delivered weapon systems, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Tuesday.

"We have to prepare ourselves for the fact this could be a long-lasting war and we also have a long-term perspective so that we can support those platforms that we are sending to Ukraine in a lasting manner," Jonson told a news conference. The new military aid package will be Sweden's 13th to Ukraine since the start of the war, taking the total value of the Nordic country's such aid

to roughly 20 billion crowns. ($1 = 10.8449 Swedish crowns)

