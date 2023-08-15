Left Menu

Updated: 15-08-2023 17:05 IST
Tata Steel celebrates Independence Day across its locations '
Tata Steel vice-president (corporate services) Chanakya Chaudhary on Tuesday said the steel major has been at the forefront of catalysing India's economic development, contributing to infrastructure, employment generation, technological advancement, and the overall upliftment of society. Unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day at the company's works here, Chaudhary asserted that the company has not only been pivotal in shaping the industrial landscape of India but has also played a significant role in propelling the nation's growth story post-independence.

''Since inception, the company has been at the forefront of the overall upliftment of society including catalysing country's economic development, technological advancement and employment generation,'' he said.

Tata Steel observed Independence Day with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across its locations, echoing the theme of ''Nation First, Always First'' which stands as a testament to India's remarkable success story since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

This occasion not only marked India's 76 years of freedom but also showcased the enduring spirit and unwavering commitment of Tata Steel towards the nation's interest and progress, Chaudhary said.

