Left Menu

Pan-India radio convention at Santiniketan in September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 17:15 IST
Pan-India radio convention at Santiniketan in September
  • Country:
  • India

Amateur radio operators from across the country are meeting at Santiniketan in West Bengal next month to share their knowledge on the subject to promote the hobby.

The Open Source Classes for Amateur Radio (OSCAR) will hold its pan-India convention from September 23 to 24 that will bring together experienced amateur radio operators, aspiring operators, and enthusiasts. ''We aim to celebrate the achievements of amateur radio operators, inspire new enthusiasts, and foster a vibrant and knowledgeable community,'' Nilkantha Chatterjee, co-founder of OSCAR-Convention said.

The Convention will provide open source classes about amateur radio to make people educated about the hobby, promote it and help enhance skill to call themselves an amateur.

Amateur radio operators are popularly known as HAM radio operators who use the radio frequency spectrum for purposes of non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, private recreation, radio sport, contesting, and emergency communications.

He said the Convention will also feature the Amateur Station Operators Certificate examination that provides individuals with the opportunity to obtain or upgrade their amateur radio licences.

The Convention will also feature radio sports events that will provide participants with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and compete in friendly contests.

Representatives from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka too have evinced interest in attending the convention, thus making it an international event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023