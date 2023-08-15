CM Gehlot says 53 dams to be connected with East Rajasthan Canal Project

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Ramgarh Dam here will be connected to Isarda Dam in Swai Madhopur district under Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) through a state budget of Rs 1,250 crore for providing drinking water to Jaipur and Alwar districts.

This project will provide drinking water for Aandhi, Jamwa Ramgarh, Amer, Jalsu, Govindgarh, Shahpura, Viratnagar, Paota and Kotputli blocks of the Jaipur district and Thanagazi and Bansur of Alwar district.

The Rajasthan government has been demanding national project status for ERCP from the Centre to meet the drinking and irrigation water demand of 13 districts of the state. As the demand is yet to be fulfilled, the state government is providing a budget of Rs 1,250 crore from its coffers to interconnect dams and rivers.

Gehlot said that the previous BJP government had included 26 dams in the detailed project report (DPR) for ERCP in 13 districts, whereas, his government has now decided that 53 dams in Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur and Alwar districts will be connected with the project to provide water. Gehlot said that it will increase the ERCP cost by Rs 1,665 crore and will benefit 11 lakh farmers of 13 assembly constituencies. He said that he aims to make the state the leading and best state of the country by the year 2030.

Assembly elections are due in the state by the end of this year.

Gehlot also announced to start promotion from the post of constable to police inspector through a time-bound Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

Pointing to the recently formed 17 districts in the state, he said that this Independence Day is “a day of new hope for Rajasthan”. ''Today is a day of enthusiasm, tomorrow will be full of hopes,'' the chief minister said in his address to the state on 77th Independence Day. He said the country has maintained its strong democracy by moving forward on the path of non-violence and now it is the big responsibility of all of us to protect it. He said that in accordance with the Constitution of India, the state government is committed to promoting social and economic equality in the state and to the all-round development of the people. The government is working by following the policy guidelines.

He said that every person is getting benefited from the welfare schemes of the state. “The people of the state have got freedom from inflation.” Referring to various welfare schemes of the state government, the chief minister said Rajasthan has become a model state in the country for social security. Pro-people budget announcements were implemented through efficient financial management. The state government is devoting the common man's tax to his interests. Gehlot said the state government’s schemes like Right to Health, Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana, Rajasthan Minimum Income Guarantee Act are being appreciated in the country.

The state-level Independence Day function took place at Sawai Man Singh Stadium here where Gehlot hoisted the flag and took the salute of the parade.

Among the other announcements include the Gehlot government’s plans to provide free ration kits to non-NFSA (National Food Security Act) families who were given financial assistance in the Covid era, besides NFSA families under Annapurna Ration Kit Scheme starting today. In the currently implemented NFSA, the maximum number of beneficiaries has been fixed by the Government of India due to which many needy families are deprived of its benefits, Gehlot claimed. He said that during Covid, the state government had conducted a survey of destitute families and gave financial assistance of Rs 5,500 to about 33 lakh NFSA and non-NFSA families. And now free ration kits will be provided under the scheme starting from today. Gehlot also announced to increase the honorarium to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000 for good samaritans under the Chiranjeevi Jeevan Rakshak Yojana who took injured people in road accidents to the hospital to save lives. He said that such a scheme will also be brought for those who help the police in maintaining law and order. With the aim of women empowerment and reducing the digital divide in the state, 40 lakh girls and women are being given smartphones in the first phase under the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana. “There is great enthusiasm among women regarding this scheme. According to the budget announcement in the next phase of this scheme, about 1 crore more women will be given smartphones,'' Gehlot said. On the occasion, Gehlot announced that all policemen from the level of constable to the Director General of Police will be given a special “Rajasthan Police Panchsati Medal” to mark the completion of 75 years of the formation of the Rajasthan Police. He also announced a change in the promotion system that has been going on in the police for years. At present, the system of promotion in the posts from constable to inspector in the police department is done through an examination process. “Now, by changing this system, I announce that the promotion from the post of constable to police inspector will also be done through time bound departmental promotion committee (DPC),'' Gehlot said. Prior to Independence Day speech, Gehlot unfurled the flag and took the salute of the parade. Earlier, Gehlot hoisted the flag at the Chief Minister's residence. Later he reached Amar Jawan Jyoti located in the city and paid homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters by offering a wreath at the memorial. He paid tribute by keeping silence for two minutes. Several programmes were held at all the district headquarters where the minister in-charge was present. On this occasion, many cultural and patriotic programs were organised in schools and other educational institutions.

