Bindeshwar Pathak's death profound loss to nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid rich tributes to Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak, describing his death as a profound loss to the nation.He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden, the PM said, noting it was Pathaks mission to build a cleaner India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 17:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
''He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden,'' the PM said, noting it was Pathak's mission to build a cleaner India. Modi said Pathak provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission and his passion towards cleanliness was always visible during their conversations.

''His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti,'' he said.

A pioneer in building public toilets, Pathak died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi of a cardiac arrest.

The 80-year-old was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.

