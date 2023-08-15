Left Menu

MP: Woman police constable gets permission to undergo sex change procedure

A woman constable of Madhya Pradesh police has been allowed to undergo sex change procedure by the state government, a senior official said on Tuesday. Deepika Kothari, posted in Ratlam district, thus, became the second woman constable in the state to get permission for sex change, said Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajesh Rajora.

  • Country:
  • India

A woman constable of Madhya Pradesh police has been allowed to undergo sex change procedure by the state government, a senior official said on Tuesday. Deepika Kothari, posted in Ratlam district, thus, became the second woman constable in the state to get permission for sex change, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora. The state home department, in an order issued on Monday, stated that Kothari has the `gender identity disorder' and was allowed to undergo sex change on the basis of medical reports. There are no clear rules for allowing sex change for government employees at present, the order noted. The permission was granted in this case after obtaining an opinion of the Legal Department and in view of a Supreme Court ruling, it added. After sex change, the constable will not be able to avail of benefits meant exclusively for women employees, the order said.

In 2021, another woman constable named Arti Yadav had obtained similar permission, officials said.

