I Day: Delhi LG urges people to serve nation with greater vigour, sincerity, commitment

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity and commitment. He greeted the people of Delhi and the country on the occasion of the Independence Day and exhorted all to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity and commitment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 17:44 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Azad Hind Fauj recruiter and fundraiser R Madavan was the special guest at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Raj Niwas here on Tuesday. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity and commitment. He hoisted the national flag at Raj Niwas on the 77th Independence Day, with the police contingent giving the national salute, according to an official statement. He greeted the people of Delhi and the country on the occasion of the Independence Day and exhorted all to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity and commitment. Saxena, along with officials of the LG Secretariat, interacted with Madavan, who shared stories of yesteryears. LG also honoured and felicitated him. 98-year-old Madavan was born in Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar). His father and grandfather were originally from Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu. He joined the Azad Hind Fauj at the age of 18 on November 1, 1943 and he was the Recruitment Officer and fundraiser of Azad Hind Fauj. The Lt Governor remembered the martyrs and heroes of India’s freedom struggle and said it is because of their supreme sacrifice that our generation has been living freely. He said during this period of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, we have given shape to the action plan for the coming 25 years, which will build India @100 in 2047.

