Man beaten to death by son in UP’s Bulandshahr

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by his son in Shikarpur police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Accused Chetan had a dispute with his father Rajpal (60), a resident of Muftiwada locality, over some issue, they said. Police Circle Officer (CO) Varun Kumar Singh He thrashed his father to death, tied his body in a cloth and fled from the house after locking it in a room, police said. Chetan was later arrested. A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

