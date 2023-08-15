Russia says it damaged Ukrainian military sites in high-precision strike -Ifax

Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said its forces had hit key military industrial facilities in Ukraine during the night with high-precision missiles, inflicting "significant damage", the Interfax news agency reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield report.

Russia also said it had for the first time intercepted SCALP cruise missiles supplied to Ukraine by France.

