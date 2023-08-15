Karnataka to release 10 TMC Cauvery water to TN: Deputy CM Shivakumar
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said 10 TMC of Cauvery river water will be released to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
He, however, said Karnataka does not have adequate water in its reservoir.
''We don't have sufficient water but we are going to release 10 TMC water,'' Shivakumar said while addressing mediapersons.
Asked when the water would be released, he said already the Karnataka government is on the job.
Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka should not release the Cauvery water because Tamil Nadu has overused the water on its crops.
Tamil Nadu was supposed to use 32 TMC on 1.8 lakh hectares but it increased the cropping area by four times, Bommai said adding that the Karnataka government officials did not protest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Tamil Nadu
- Shivakumar
- Bommai
- Karnataka
- D K Shivakumar
ALSO READ
SC dismisses CBI's plea against stay on probe against Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar in graft case
SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order granting interim stay on CBI probe against Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in corruption case.
Tamil Nadu gears up for Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 with fan parks spanning every district
SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC interim order staying corruption case against DK Shivakumar
NLC constructing canal to save mines, villages from floods in Tamil Nadu