PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:18 IST
Karnataka to release 10 TMC Cauvery water to TN: Deputy CM Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said 10 TMC of Cauvery river water will be released to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

He, however, said Karnataka does not have adequate water in its reservoir.

''We don't have sufficient water but we are going to release 10 TMC water,'' Shivakumar said while addressing mediapersons.

Asked when the water would be released, he said already the Karnataka government is on the job.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka should not release the Cauvery water because Tamil Nadu has overused the water on its crops.

Tamil Nadu was supposed to use 32 TMC on 1.8 lakh hectares but it increased the cropping area by four times, Bommai said adding that the Karnataka government officials did not protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

