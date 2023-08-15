Elderly couple beaten to death in UP's Mathura

An elderly farmer couple was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants early Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Rampur village here, police said.

Hira Singh (72) and his wife Lilavati (70) used to live in a temple constructed on land they owned at the Highway Police Station area. This morning (Tuesday), their son Mohan Singh found both of them dead, they said. Both of them had been attacked with lathis, police said.

Two teams have been formed for solving the case at the earliest, SP City Martand Prakash Singh said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

