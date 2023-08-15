Left Menu

Elderly couple beaten to death in UP's Mathura

An elderly farmer couple was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants early Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Rampur village here, police said.Hira Singh 72 and his wife Lilavati 70 used to live in a temple constructed on land they owned at the Highway Police Station area. This morning Tuesday, their son Mohan Singh found both of them dead, they said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:41 IST
Hira Singh (72) and his wife Lilavati (70) used to live in a temple constructed on land they owned at the Highway Police Station area. This morning (Tuesday), their son Mohan Singh found both of them dead, they said. Both of them had been attacked with lathis, police said.

Two teams have been formed for solving the case at the earliest, SP City Martand Prakash Singh said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

