Case of negligence registered against doctor in 4-year-old case of infant's death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:54 IST
A case of negligence has been registered here against a doctor working at a private hospital in suburban Govandi over the death of a newborn baby four years ago, police said on Tuesday.

The First Information Report was registered after receiving a report from the state-run J J Hospital, said an official of Shivaji Nagar police station.

Imran Khan (25), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, stated in his complaint that his elder sister Shabira Irshad Khan, who was admitted to the private hospital during pregnancy, lost her newborn child due to the negligence of the woman doctor who treated her.

After the autopsy, the doctors had reserved their opinion about the cause of death and organs were preserved for histopathological examination while the body of the child was handed over to the family members. Police sought opinion of the J J hospital experts on whether the treatment administered by the doctor was proper.

Meanwhile, Shabira Khan, the baby's mother, died in 2022.

A four-member expert committee of the hospital gave its final opinion last month, the official said.

''There was mismanagement on the part of treating doctors in this case amounting to gross negligence,'' the official said, quoting the report.

Shivaji Nagar police registered an FIR under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the doctor on Monday, the official said, adding that probe was on and no arrest has been made.

