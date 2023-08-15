Left Menu

Families of three home guards killed in U'khand STP electrocution given Rs 30 lakh each

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:58 IST
The families of three home guards killed in an electrocution incident at a Namami Gange STP in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district last month were on Tuesday given Rs 30 lakh each at a ceremony here on the occasion of Independence Day. The money was credited to their accounts by the banks, Home Guards District Commandant SK Sahu said.

Home guards Gopal Singh, Sobat Lal and Mukundi Lal were among 16 people who died of electrocution when an electric current ran through the steps and railings leading to the Namami Gange sewage treatment plant (STP) on July 18-19. Eleven people were injured in the accident.

A magisterial probe last month attributed the electrocution incident to faulty earthing at the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

