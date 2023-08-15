Appeals court won't revive umpire's discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball

A federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to revive longtime umpire Angel Hernandez's lawsuit accusing Major League Baseball of racial discrimination.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected the Cuban-born Hernandez's arguments that the league's promotion practices, including its failure to promote him to crew chief, reflected unfair treatment of minorities.

