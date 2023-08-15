Left Menu

Telangana Congress prez Revanth Reddy booked over remarks against police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 19:12 IST
A case was registered against Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy in Nagarkurnool District on Tuesday for the alleged derogatory and threatening comments against the police.

Nagarkurnool District Police Officers Association lodged a complaint with police accusing Revanth Reddy, who is also a Lok Sabha member, for the derogatory and insulting remarks against the police here on Monday.

Based on the complaint, a case under IPC Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other sections was registered against Reddy and others, a senior police official told PTI. Further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, the Police Officers Association of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district strongly condemned the alleged remarks of Reddy which they said had hurt the sentiments of the police.

