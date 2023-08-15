Charas worth Rs 69 lakh found abandoned at beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district

Police seized 17 kg of 'charas' (cannabis) worth Rs 69 lakh found abandoned at the Murud beach, a popular tourist spot in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when some tourists spotted a bag lying unattended at the beach, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team from Dapoli taluka in the district, located around 440km from Mumbai, rushed to the spot and found some narcotics substance stuffed in the bag, he said.

After verification it was established that the substance was charas, said the official.

Police seized the contraband and registered an offence against unidentified persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), he said, adding further investigation was underway.

Murud village in the Konkan region is a popular tourist destination famous for its scenic beaches and ancient temples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)