Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Zaporizhzhia region, meets troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia and met troops involved in the counter-offensive in the south, the president's office said on Tuesday.

"The president listened to reports by the commanders on the course of combat actions in frontline areas ... and discussed the most problematic issues of their units together with the brigades and combatants," it said in a statement.

