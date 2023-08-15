Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Zaporizhzhia region, meets troops

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-08-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 19:19 IST
  Ukraine
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia and met troops involved in the counter-offensive in the south, the president's office said on Tuesday.

"The president listened to reports by the commanders on the course of combat actions in frontline areas ... and discussed the most problematic issues of their units together with the brigades and combatants," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

