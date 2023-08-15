Left Menu

Stones pelted at police team in Rajasthan village, nine personnel injured

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2023 19:29 IST
Nine police personnel were injured on Tuesday when they came under attack in a village in Rajasthan's Salumbar district while taking into custody a man caught by local people for attempting to steal goats, officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Bacchu Lal of the local Semari police station who was also injured said villagers pelted stones at the police team and vandalised its vehicles.

A case has been registered and the accused are being identified, he said, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital in Semari for treatment.

Police said the incident occurred in Intali village where residents spotted five people attempting to steal goats and gave them a chase. Four of them managed to flee but the villagers caught hold of Kamlesh Meena, they added.

The officials said the villagers thrashed the man and locked him up in a room at the panchayat office. A police team reached the spot after getting information about the episode to take the man into custody, they said.

Soon after the police team took the man in custody, villagers started pelting stones at it, the officials added.

